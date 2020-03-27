UCCI transitions to online teaching and learning

Monday, 30 March will mark two weeks since the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) transitioned to online teaching and learning as part of the university’s contingency plan to minimise the risk of transmitting COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, to its students, faculty and staff and the greater community.

UCCI’s campuses are closed but its faculty and administrative staff are fully operational, remotely, from their homes. Classes and teaching continue online following the current semester calendar. Regular business hours are being maintained remotely for both the Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac campuses during the school closure period, which is scheduled to end on Monday, 27 April with clearance from the Cayman Islands Government.

Faculty members have contacted UCCI’s student body to discuss the teaching and learning options for each course, allowing students to successfully complete the semester. Several different online platforms are allowing instructors to engage with students in an interactive digital forum such as Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business complemented with the use of the learning management system, Blackboard.

The complete list of UCCI online courses and class hours for the current Spring 2020 schedule can be found on the UCCI website.

The school closure, along with other measures taken in the community to prevent the spread of the virus, has impacted students across the Cayman Islands. University officials are actively monitoring developments regarding secondary school examinations and planning for virtual enrollment and other online support services for prospective students for both the Summer and Fall 2020 semesters should that be necessary.

The university’s new online application portal is now live and can be found here.

As of today, Summer 2020 registration is scheduled to start on Monday, 6 April, with classes beginning Monday, 11 May. These courses may be delivered via a method other than in-person instruction, including online platforms. A final determination of the delivery method for summer courses will be made by Monday, 4 May.

Decisions regarding courses that cannot be delivered online, or that are to be cancelled, will be communicated to students who enrol in those courses. Students should continue to monitor the UCCI website and their UCCI email accounts for updates.

Teaching and learning via the internet can present unique challenges to students and faculty. Information and resources found in UCCI’s COVID-19 response plan can help clarify any uncertainty and support the university to keep moving towards its goal to guarantee a successful transition and successful student outcome. Visit UCCI’s COVID-19 FAQs here.

UCCI’s regular business hours will continue to apply as the campus operates remotely: 8:30am to 5:00pm, Monday through Thursday, and 8:30am to 4:30pm on Friday. To contact UCCI email info@ucci.edu.ky or call 1-345-623-8224. The university’s Office of Student Life can also be contacted via email at studentlife@ucci.edu.ky for continued student support.

