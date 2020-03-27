Students in isolation invited to ‘Stay in & Chill’

Students in the Cayman Islands who are currently in isolation because of the coronavirus health crisis are invited to join the private ‘Stay in & Chill’ Facebook group, which provides them with a range of free virtual activities, workshops and resources, in order to stay healthy and emotionally connected. There will be a range of live sessions taking place via Zoom or recorded sessions for students to participate in and watch.

The ‘Stay in & Chill’ Project is spearheaded by the Alex Panton Foundation (APF), in collaboration with the Health Services Authority (HSA) and the Ministry of Community of Affairs, under the instruction of Human Concerns Cluster.

The project is designed to support students who are practicing safe isolation, and the working group behind it consists of clinicians and educators.

Students can find the ‘Stay in & Chill’ group by clicking on the Facebook link below. The flyer (see below) has also been sent out to all students who are self-isolating in the designated hotels, and in government and private schools.



For more information on this and to look out for upcoming events, visit the Alex Panton Foundation website or contact info@alexpantonfoundation.ky or edu@alexpantonfoundation.ky

The Alex Panton Foundation (APF) is a non-profit organization, founded by Wayne and Jane Panton in memory of their son, Alex, who succumbed to the effects of severe depression at aged 16. The APF’s mission is to improve the mental health of children and young adults in the Cayman Islands through advocacy, awareness and support. One of the aims of the APF is to provide hope and educational resources to those suffering from anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses. APF also provides information and support to friends, family, teachers, students, carers and the wider population through various forums and seeks to address discrimination and the stigma of mental illness.

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News