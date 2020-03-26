DCI Grand Cayman office closed

| 26/03/2020 | 0 Comments

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) advises the public that the business licensing counter and the Grand Cayman Office is closed to the public until further notice. Applications for trade and business licences can be submitted online via the DCI website here.

Email contact for trade and business and other licensing information: info@dci.gov.ky

Email for assistance with Designated Non-Financial Business and Profession (DNFBP) or enforcement matters: enforcement@dci.gov.ky

Other contact information:

  • 948-2400
  • 244-2219
  • 244-6664
  • 244-6677
  • 244-2097
  • 244-2260.

Tags:

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News

You can comment anonymously. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX