DCI Grand Cayman office closed

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) advises the public that the business licensing counter and the Grand Cayman Office is closed to the public until further notice. Applications for trade and business licences can be submitted online via the DCI website here.

Email contact for trade and business and other licensing information: info@dci.gov.ky

Email for assistance with Designated Non-Financial Business and Profession (DNFBP) or enforcement matters: enforcement@dci.gov.ky

Other contact information:

948-2400

244-2219

244-6664

244-6677

244-2097

244-2260.

