DCI Grand Cayman office closed
The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) advises the public that the business licensing counter and the Grand Cayman Office is closed to the public until further notice. Applications for trade and business licences can be submitted online via the DCI website here.
Email contact for trade and business and other licensing information: info@dci.gov.ky
Email for assistance with Designated Non-Financial Business and Profession (DNFBP) or enforcement matters: enforcement@dci.gov.ky
Other contact information:
- 948-2400
- 244-2219
- 244-6664
- 244-6677
- 244-2097
- 244-2260.
