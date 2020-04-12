All beaches closed on Easter Monday

| 12/04/2020 | 0 Comments

The public is reminded that today, Easter Sunday, 12 April, remains a hard curfew day. This means that without exception the only persons on the road should be essential workers carrying out their work-related duties.

Although soft curfew conditions resume tomorrow at 5am, Monday, 13 April, allowing non-essential workers movement only for essential tasks, a hard curfew condition has been imposed prohibiting all persons from accessing all beaches and the coastline.

All beaches, including the coastline, will remain closed from 12.01am tomorrow to 5am Tuesday, 14 April. There is to be no swimming, snorkelling, fishing, exercising or any activity on the beach or along the coastline during these times. 

Private owners with beach access are not allowed beyond the high water mark.

This restriction has been imposed by the Commissioner of Police and will be strictly enforced.

Tags:

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News

You can comment anonymously. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«

We have created a new system to help us address questions we receive from the public for the press briefings. We are getting hundreds every day and it’s impossible to read and deal with them while the PB is in process as there are a lot of moving parts to being able to do the Zoom meeting, take notes and respond to their info in real time.

So we are asking people to send their questions each day BEFORE NOON to: covid-questions@caymannewsservice.com

This will give us a chance to read, sort and consolidate the questions so that we get to the issues that people are most concerned about.

But before you send your question, we suggest that you check the CIG Coronavirus website’s Q&A page, which might have your answer.

Thanks for your help. In the meantime the ones you have sent will be sorted and collated.