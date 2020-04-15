Fake news alert
Water Authority-Cayman is aware of a false message claiming that the water supply will be shut off due to contamination. This is completely untrue. The Authority’s water supply has not been compromised, and undergoes daily quality control testing to ensure its safety. The public is urged not to open this message or click on the link. The public is also reminded to visit the Authority’s website www.waterauthority.ky for accurate and true information.
