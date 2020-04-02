CAL Sister Islands flights reduced to once-weekly

In accordance with the Cayman Islands Government’s ongoing measures to safeguard the Cayman Islands from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), commercial passenger flights between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands have been reduced to one flight per week. These flights are restricted to essential travel only.

Cargo will also be permitted on these weekly flights and additional cargo-only flights will be operated if needed, based on demand.

Effective from April 6-18, 2020, the new Cayman Airways Express flight schedule will be operated by the Twin Otter aircraft on Mondays only, with flight KX4330 departing Grand Cayman at 7am and arriving on Cayman Brac at 7:40am. The inter-Sister-Island schedule then operates with flight KX4330 departing Cayman Brac at 7:55am, arriving on Little Cayman at 8:05am. Flight KX4331 then departs Little Cayman at 9:45am for arrival in the Brac at 9:55am. The final flight for the day, KX4331, departs Cayman Brac at 10:10am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 10:50am.

Customers with existing tickets whose travel requirements are not absolutely essential (such as a medical necessity) should contact the airline to make the required adjustments to their travel itineraries. Passengers who are unable to demonstrate an obvious essential reason for travel will be subject to further screening to confirm the essential nature of travel, before being permitted to travel.

Customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 between 10am and 3pm Monday through Friday.

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News