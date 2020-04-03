Planning suspends all counter services

The Department of Planning, in the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, wishes to advise the public that it has implemented proactive steps for business transactions to protect employees, customers and the broader community from possible transmission of the COVID-19.

Business with the Department will be conducted through the Online Planning System (OPS) as all counter services have been suspended until further notice.

Members of the public are further advised of the following:

Payments for the Online Planning System transactions can still be conducted through previously established credit accounts and credit/debit cards.

All field inspections have been suspended until further notice apart from emergency electrical re-connection inspections . Inspections can be arranged by licensed electrical contractors ONLY by contacting the Inspections Supervisor via email at John.Davis@gov.ky .

. Inspections can be arranged by by contacting the Inspections Supervisor via email at . Staff members of the Planning Department can be contacted via their assigned government email addresses. The processing of applications for planning permission and permits will continue via the OPS portal.

Customers seeking to contact the Department during this time are asked to use the following channels-

Email info@planning.gov.ky for general questions or queries.

for general questions or queries. General/OPS queries: 345-936-6528 (calls only)

Planning Application queries: 345-936-0285 (calls and WhatsApp)

Permit and Payment queries: 345-936-0818 and 345-929-1078 (calls and WhatsApp)

Building Control queries: 345-936-3800 (calls only)

The Department of Planning will continue to evaluate the situation and provide further updates to the public as they arise.

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News