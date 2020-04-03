Foster’s COVID rumours are false

Recently, a rumour has circulated that team members at Foster’s have tested positive for COVID-19 and are still working. This rumour is unsubstantiated and completely false.

We take the health and safety of our team and community extremely seriously and would not knowingly put anyone at risk. To help ensure this, we’ve put the following policies in place.

Any team members who returned from leave overseas were asked to immediately self-quarantine for a period of two weeks before starting back at work.

Any team member living with someone who was quarantined, was also asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Any team member who does not feel well, is asked to stay home from work, and if they are presenting with flu-like symptoms, to call the HSA flu hotline or use the online self-assessment tool immediately.

Elderly and immuno-compromised team members have been given the option to stay home during this time should they wish.

All team members are required to wash their hands and sanitize their workstations frequently throughout the day.

On top of the measures put in place at our stores to keep customers and team members safe, healthy and socially distanced, plexiglass protective shields for each of our registers and customer service counters and protective face shields for our front end team have been ordered.

In these difficult times, we discourage the spread of rumors and fake news as they create unnecessary panic and stress within the community. Should rumors surface, and you feel unsure or have questions, we ask that you reach out to us directly at info@fosters.ky.

Thank you for your support during this dynamic period.

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News