HSA expands pharmacy services to new location

Starting Saturday 4 April, the Health Services Authority will be dispensing prescription refills for CINICO and private insurance members with 100% coverage from our new location at Smith Road Centre, first floor.

Pick up from this location will be for refills requested on or after Friday, 3 April. Prescription refills requested before 3 April are available for pick up at the Cayman Islands Hospital as usual.

“We are pleased to expand our pharmacy services in our efforts to expedite each interaction,” said Colin Medford, HSA Chief Pharmacist. “The new pharmacy refill location will provide more convenient options for persons to pick up prescription refills while maintaining a safe social distance of 6 feet.”

Smith Road Centre pharmacy refills can be made by:

Phone – Call between 9am – 5pm, 244-7542

WhatsApp – send a photo of your refill prescription label 925-6534

Online – fill out the online form on the HSA website www.hsa.ky

Dropbox – refill drop box service is located outside of the Cayman Islands Hospital Pharmacy

In person

HSA’s Smith Road Centre Pharmacy Hours are Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am – 4:30pm. All refills will be ready for pick up at the Smith Road location within 24 hours.

As the new location is for CINICO and private insurance with 100% coverage only, there will be no cash transactions at this location.

New prescriptions for all customers must be picked up from the main hospital pharmacy as normal.

Please note, Cayman Islands Main Pharmacy hours to comply with curfew:

7:00am – 5:30pm Monday – Friday

8:00am – 5:30pm Saturday & Sunday

8:00am – 5:30pm Public Holidays

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News