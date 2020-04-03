Statement on telemedicine from health insurers

03/04/2020

In support of the ‘Stay Home Cayman’ directive, the approved health insurers are working with qualified health professionals to facilitate telemedicine consultations where necessary. Telemedicine consultations are subject to the Standard Health Insurance Fee (SHIF) reimbursement, based on the duration of the calls. Please check with your individual health insurer for clarification if needed.

