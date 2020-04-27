CIPS ready for limited re-opening

The Cayman Islands Postal Service (CIPS) is gearing up to re-open to the public on a limited basis this week. Beginning Wednesday, 29 April, government will re-open a single post office on each island for two days a week. The post offices that will reopen are as follows:

Grand Cayman – Airport Post Office,

Cayman Brac – West End Post Office,

Little Cayman – Little Cayman Post Office.

Opening days and hours will be the same for all three Islands.

Wednesdays (people with surnames and businesses with names starting with A-K): 9am-1pm

Thursdays (persons with surnames and businesses with names starting with L-Z): 9am-1pm

Services available during the two days post offices are open will include:

Domestic mail service

Sale of stamps

Post Box rental payments (Airport Post Office can accept payments for boxes at any post office; West End Post Office can accept for any Cayman Brac or Little Cayman post box)

Utility bill payments

Where post offices remain closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, work will continue to sort mail into relevant post boxes each week.

Even though public counters are closed customers will be allowed to collect/post mail from external boxes on any day that they are allowed out of their home (i.e. A-K – Mon, We., Fri, and L-Z – Tue,Thur, Sat)

Going forward, those who need access to post boxes inside the General Post Office, should email CIPSCustomercare@gov.ky or call or WhatsApp (345) 916-6535 to make arrangements to access their post box on a Wednesday or Thursday.

Collection of parcels

Furthermore, to facilitate the quickest delivery of incoming parcels that cannot fit into an addressee’s mail box, or have associated fees that must be collected on delivery, customers must update their details in the CIPS point of sale system before collecting an item.

This can be done by completing a customer details form, available from caymanpost.gov.ky, and submitting the form and a photo ID via email (CIPSCustomerCare@gov.ky) or WhatsApp 345-916-6535.

Once an addressee’s details have been updated in the system, the customer will be provided with a customer number, which must be provided at the time of collection. The customer number is unique to each customer, but only needs to be requested once and thereafter can be used to collect all future parcels addressed to this customer.

The Postal Service will be strictly following social distancing protocols at all those facilities that are open.

Looking ahead, Postmaster General Sheena Glasgow is actively investigating the feasibility of reestablishing an international mail service and will advise the public as soon as those details are available.

