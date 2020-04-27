Parenting help for families in isolation

The Family Resource Centre has launched its COVID-19 parenting campaign to support self-isolating households with one or more children. The initiative, which begins its roll out today (Monday, 27 April), is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Health’s Family Resource Centre (FRC) (part of the Department of Counselling Services).

Throughout the six-week initiative, parents and guardians will have ready access to advice and resources on how to support children, and each other, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Agriculture (MEYSAL) and the Department of Education Services (DES) are partnering in the campaign by delivering printed parenting guides to government school parents who do not have access to the internet. Designed to encourage discussion with children, digital copies are being sent out on WhatsApp.

MEYSAL and DES will also be assisting the campaign by providing subject area experts for a series of FRC parenting webinars.

The first of six live webinars start on Wednesday, 29 April, from 4.30pm. Hosted by the FRC on its Facebook page, the hourlong presentations and Q&A sessions’ topics include:

Positive Parenting during COVID-19: Handling Challenging Behaviour, Creating Structure in the Home, Managing Stress

Family Connection: Creating One-on-One Time.

Each will be led by a locally-based expert in family relationships, education or child welfare.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to join in the live webinars to get advice, professional insights and additional parenting strategies to support them during this challenging period.

Alternatively, they can submit questions to the FRC via email at frc@gov.ky, in the lead up to the webinars.

“The Family Resource Centre is pleased to be offering this initiative to address the parenting needs of our families,” said FRC’s Programmes Coordinator Charmaine Miller.

“Parents are struggling with everyday life turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of what the future holds. The webinar series is an additional platform to equip parents with effective strategies to manage their ‘new normal’ during this stressful period.”

Schools Inclusion Specialist June South-Robinson, one of the experts in the campaign, cited a UNICEF report which claims that an entire generation of students could suffer damage to learning and potential as a result of the global pandemic.

“Given that assessment, this campaign will serve to mitigate the impact of the local school lockdown, by providing encouragement, advice and resources which will support our students and parents in a practical way throughout and beyond the period of the pandemic,” South-Robinson added.

The COVID-19 parenting campaign will also feature radio appearances and public service announcements.

