NAU adds capacity, streamlines processes

The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) reminds the public of its work priorities and procedures, during the COVID-19 crisis, as follows:

۰services to Caymanians remain a priority, with immediate focus placed on providing urgent food assistance

۰ other services, such as rental assistance and utilities support, continue to be reviewed and processed as secondary needs

۰ housing repairs are temporarily placed on hold

۰ services are available to existing clients without the need to visit the NAU offices.

For clients’ convenience, and to reduce waiting times following an increase in those registering for the Unit’s services, the NAU has acquired five additional telephone lines and is introducing a revised processing system.

Starting Monday, 20 April 2020, the Unit will use the following three-digit number and last name assignments. During office opening hours from Monday through Thursday, 9am to 1pm, existing and prospective clients can call the NAU on the telephone numbers directly below, using a system which assigns a group of numbers for calls based on the first letter of a surname:

Last names A-K

936-0NAU

936-1NAU

936-2NAU

Last names L-Z

936-3NAU

936-4NAU

Additionally the NAU wishes to reinforce the following advice:

۰ existing clients and new applicants will continue being contacted with updates on service approvals

۰ clients who have changed their telephone number, or have a new point of contact (e.g. residential or email address), must call the NAU so that staff can update their records.

۰ new clients should visit www.nau.gov.ky for forms and can email NAUInfo@gov.ky to submit documents or ask questions

While NAU offices continue to be open on week days (excluding Fridays) to help clients, the need for social distancing is important and must be maintained during visits for the safety of all. For general enquiries regarding service approval, the NAU’s other phone numbers are: Grand Cayman, 946-0024 or 244-2426, and Cayman Brac, 948-8758.

The NAU thanks members of the public for their continued cooperation and patience as staff work diligently to process the increase in applications received.

