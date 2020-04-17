NAU: urgent reminder of ongoing protocols

| 17/04/2020 | 0 Comments

The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) wishes to remind the public of the following procedures that is working under, during the COVID-19 situation:

● Existing clients do not need go to the NAU. Their services will continue to be topped up.

● New clients can email NAUInfo@gov.ky to send documents, ask questions and process new applications. Alternatively, call 946-0024 or 244-2426 for general enquiries on service approval (Grand Cayman) or 948-8758 (Cayman Brac).

● The NAU will only be focusing on existing needs.

● Housing repairs will not be considered at this time.

The NAU thanks the public for its continued compliance with these necessary measures. For further information about the work of the Unit, visit www.nau.gov.ky

(GIS)

Tags:

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News

You can comment anonymously. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«

We have created a new system to help us address questions we receive from the public for the press briefings. We are getting hundreds every day and it’s impossible to read and deal with them while the PB is in process as there are a lot of moving parts to being able to do the Zoom meeting, take notes and respond to their info in real time.

So we are asking people to send their questions each day BEFORE NOON to: covid-questions@caymannewsservice.com

This will give us a chance to read, sort and consolidate the questions so that we get to the issues that people are most concerned about.

But before you send your question, we suggest that you check the CIG Coronavirus website’s Q&A page, which might have your answer.

Thanks for your help. In the meantime the ones you have sent will be sorted and collated.