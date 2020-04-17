NAU: urgent reminder of ongoing protocols

The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) wishes to remind the public of the following procedures that is working under, during the COVID-19 situation:

● Existing clients do not need go to the NAU. Their services will continue to be topped up.

● New clients can email NAUInfo@gov.ky to send documents, ask questions and process new applications. Alternatively, call 946-0024 or 244-2426 for general enquiries on service approval (Grand Cayman) or 948-8758 (Cayman Brac).

● The NAU will only be focusing on existing needs.

● Housing repairs will not be considered at this time.

The NAU thanks the public for its continued compliance with these necessary measures. For further information about the work of the Unit, visit www.nau.gov.ky

