HSA Eye Clinic open for emergencies

In keeping with the current HSA hospital policy, the eye clinic will only be seeing patients requiring urgent attention for acute vision or eye issues, or patients who require ongoing care for serious eye conditions.

Eye clinic operations will include the following procedures:

Patients experiencing acute problems with their eyes or vision, as well as patients with ongoing needs for serious eye conditions should attend Accident & Emergency to receive care.

For less urgent situations, the clinic staff is available for consultation with patients by phone at 244-2818 during business hours Monday – Friday 9am to 4:30pm.

To protect the health of patients and staff, persons with confirmed appointments will be required to complete a pre-appointment health check to verify their health status including whether they are experiencing a cough, fever or other flu-like symptoms or exposure to someone confirmed to have COVID-19.

To maintain social distancing in the waiting room, patients will only be permitted into the clinic if they have an appointment.

“We are working to avoid congestion in our waiting rooms and will be keeping our patient appointments appropriately spaced, ensuring that patients who do require more time sensitive care can obtain it within the constraints of “social distancing” to the extent possible.” says HSA Consultant Opthamologist Dr Richard Corkin.

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News