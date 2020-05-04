Notice for Jamaicans in Cayman

Jamaican nationals seeking re-entry to Jamaica while its borders remain closed should click here. Click on the Immigration tab and fill in the Application Form for Travel Authorization that is required by the Jamaican Government.

Quarantine at a government facility will be mandatory until otherwise notified, and application does not guarantee immediate return. This and other details of the process may be found on the website at a link just above where you would sign in with your e-mail.

Please contact the Jamaican Consulate’s emergency number (345) 547-4826 if assistance is required with the re-entry application. Persons who submitted applications for Jamaican passports, citizenship or other services can also contact our emergency number for an update or to arrange collection.

The Jamaican Consulate will be open to assist by appointments only at this time until further notice.

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News