Beginning Monday, 29 June, the Elections Office at 68 West Bay Road, George Town will be open to the public Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm. Wednesday, 1 July is the final day to register to vote or update information to be included in the 1 October Official List of Electors. To assist the public, office hours will be extended on this day and will close at 5:30pm.

Related

Category: Local News