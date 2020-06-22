Government confirms USA flights for July, August

Government is finalising the details of evacuation flights to the US planned for July and August. The Ministry of Employment and Border Control reminds students heading to school in the US this fall (and their parents) to register online here if they have not yet done so.

People who have registered will be contacted directly about flight availability and seating as soon as details are finalised.

For travel related enquiries email emergencytravel@gov.ky or telephone 1-345-244-3333, Mon-Fri, 9am-1pm.

Related

Category: Local News