Registration for government schools closes Friday

The registration for students enrolling in, or transferring to government schools for the 2020/2021 school year will close on Friday, 26 June. The Department of Education Services (DES) urges parents/guardians to register their children/wards by 26 June to guarantee them a space at their zoned catchment school.

The online registration form and registration guidelines can be found on the Department of Education Services (DES) registration web page here.

Only applications received through the online form will be accepted.

Please email edu.registration@gov.ky for additional information on school registration.

