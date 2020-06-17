Individuals travelling to Jamaica

All persons intending to travel to Jamaica will need to secure a Travel Authorization before checking in at the airport. The application requires information for the Customs/Immigration Form, information on the intended place of stay or residence and a COVID-19 health questionnaire.

The application can be completed in 5 minutes with an immediate response.

CAYMAN AIRWAYS WILL SOON ANNOUNCE FLIGHTS TO JAMAICA AND CAN BE CONTACTED DIRECTLY

The airline will need this approval before travellers can check in. The Travel Authorization will also be required before travellers can be landed in Jamaica.

All travellers to Jamaica will need to undergo a COVID-19 PCR/swab test on entry to the island. This will apply to Jamaican Nationals and Visitors alike.

During the period June 15 – 30, testing will be done at the international airports, and costs related to the testing will be borne by the Government of Jamaica.

Travellers who return a positive test will be required to be quarantined in a government approved facility, at the traveller’s cost. All travellers are encouraged to travel with health insurance.

Results from the swab test are generally available within 24 – 48 hours. During that time, travellers are required to stay in Place at home or at their hotels.

The Cayman Islands border closure is still in effect, persons looking to enter the Cayman Islands are required to register on the Cayman Islands government’s website here or contact their Emergency Travel hotline: 345 244-3333

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News