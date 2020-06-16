SIPL Law – Register of Interest Advisory

In accordance with the Standards in Public Life Law, 2014, the Commission for Standards in Public Life (“the Commission”) wishes to advise all Persons in Public Life (otherwise known as “Declarants”) that they are required to file a declaration of interests, to the Commission, no later than 30 July, 2020.

To download and complete a declaration form, please visit the Commission’s website at www.standardsinpubliclifecommission.ky/register-of-interest

