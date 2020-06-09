Webinar on managing cash flow in a crisis

The Cayman Islands Center for Business Development (CICBD) sixth webinar for businesses affected by COVID-19 titled, “Managing Cash Flow in a Crisis”, will be held on Thursday, 11 June, 10:00am to noon.

To join the webinar, persons can register here.

The session will be hosted by CICBD in partnership with Link International Group, a business support and development organisation in the Cayman Islands. Part of their mission is to provide entrepreneur education and training workshops.

The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development, an entity under the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, was opened earlier this year to provide support to businesses across the Islands especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

