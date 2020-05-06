Birth, death and marriage Certificates during COVID-19

General Registry is helping members of the public access birth, death and marriage certificates in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. General Registry, the department within the Ministry of Financial Services which oversees this area, will resume issuing hard copies of the certificates on Wednesday, 6 May. The process is as follows:

All certificates must be ordered via the Registry’s online system at www.ciregistry.gov.ky or www.vitals.ky. Persons will not be allowed into Registry’s offices to make an application.

When ordering the certificates, please select the “Hold for Pickup” option.

The applicant will be contacted via email or phone when the certificates are ready for collection. Please ensure that you have entered a valid phone number and/or email.

Certificates must be paid for online using a debit or credit card. Cash or check payment upon pickup cannot be accommodated at this time.

Once contacted, certificates can be collected from the Government Administration Building between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm, Monday through Friday.

To collect your certificates, park on the roundabout by the security booth at the Government Administration Building. Please stay in your car and call 244-3101 or 244-3103.

A security officer will deliver your certificate to you at the roundabout.

The alphabetical restrictions in force by the “Shelter in Place” provisions will apply.

Marriage officers should email cigenreg@gov.ky, using the subject line ‘MARRIAGE REGISTRATION’, for specific instructions on how to file their marriage events.

The Cayman Islands Government is considering legislation to tweak the registration process for new-born children wherein registrations can be legally done via electronic means. Once the legislation has been approved, the resulting changes will be communicated to the public.

For more information on the Ministry’s initiatives, visit www.mfs.ky. To learn about the Cayman Islands Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.ky/coronavirus.

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News