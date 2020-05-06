DEH announces landfill rules

The Department of Environmental Health has implemented new rules at the George Town Landfill in order to comply with the recent changes in the curfew regulations. In order to enter the landfill, all persons must provide a government issued ID in order to confirm they are complying with the soft curfew hours and the alphabet system.

Only one vehicle at a time will be allowed to enter the drop off area to dispose of garbage.

Members of the public can make drop-offs to the landfill using the alphabetical surname system currently in place.

Exempted businesses can use the landfill outside of movement restrictions. However, a business representative must provide:

a government issued ID.

a Cayman Islands Government exemption letter.

and a letter from their business naming their representative as essential.

The DEH has the right to refuse entry to any person who cannot provide the necessary documentation to comply with the current curfew regulations.

For more information on the current curfew regulations, please visit exploregov.ky/curfewtime.

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News