CAL repatriation flight to Costa Rica

Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has confirmed a repatriation flight from Grand Cayman to San Jose, Costa Rica, for Friday, 8 May, in partnership with the Cayman Islands Government.

Flight KX3080 is scheduled to depart Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on Grand Cayman at 7am and arrive at Juan Santa María International Airport (SJO) at 7:45am (San Jose time).

Persons travelling to Costa Rica must be Costa Rican nationals. All passengers are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents for entry.

Additionally, passengers travelling to Cost Rica on this repatriation flight must complete an online medical form prior to travel, by visiting this link: https://ccss.now.sh/form

Passengers (except infants) will be allowed two free checked bags up to 55lbs per bag (not exceeding linear dimensions of 62 inches per bag), plus one carry-on bag not exceeding 11″ x 16″ x 24″. Passengers who expect to have additional bags must prepay for excess bags at the time of booking. Passengers’ first two bags will travel confirmed, but any excess bags will be travelling space-available and may take several weeks to reach the passenger should baggage space not be available on the repatriation flight. Pets will not be allowed on this flight.

Additionally, passengers are required to wear their own face mask for check-in and boarding, as well as for the duration of the flight.

One-way tickets for this flight can be purchased online at www.caymanairways.com or by calling Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 between 9am and 6pm weekdays. Only credit or debit cards will be taken over the phone for bookings.

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News