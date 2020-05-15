International Day of Families Contest

Today (Friday, 15 May 2020) is International Day of Families (IDF), an annual United Nations observation designed to promote family-related issues. To highlight the observance, the Family Resource Centre (FRC) is hosting an online “Us Together’ contest ending at midnight tonight.

This family activity is to raise awareness of IDF while promoting family fun while sheltering in place.

To take part:

۰ Take a photo or create a 30 seconds video of your family celebrating International Day for Families by doing something together during COVID-19

۰ Each photo or video must contain a sign displaying ‘International Day for Families’ or ‘IDF’ 2020

۰ Photos/videos must be posted on Facebook, tagging the FRC

۰ Most likes at midnight on May 15, 2020 wins

Prizes: (1st) $200 shopping voucher for a local supermarket, featuring in the FRC newsletter and a social/traditional media campaign, (2nd) $100 restaurant voucher for family of four (delivery only) and (3rd) Free Ice cream/gelato of choice delivered to your door

NOTE: Contest is for one day only. Winners will be selected at midnight tonight. For additional details contact the FRC at 949-0006, email at frc@gov.ky, visit @familyresourcecentre (FB/IG).

