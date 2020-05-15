May is Child Month

| 15/05/2020 | 0 Comments

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is hosting and partnering in the following Child Month events/contests and radio appearances this May:

TikTok Contest (ongoing) – Children/families to submit photos/or other TikTok relevant images by Wednesday, 20 May

Sunday, 17 MayChild Month Opening Church Service, Agape Family Worship Centre, 10 am – view at Agape Online Campus: https://agapeky.online.church/ at 10 am,12 pm, 2 pm and every two hours until next Sunday at 8am, or listen on Radio Cayman this Sunday at 10 am

 ▪ Monday, 18 May – Family Stay-at-Home Scavenger Hunt, 11 am to 12 pm – via: WhatsApp for up to 50 participants. 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes

▪ Wednesday, 20 May Radio Cayman, Talk Today, 1-1.30 pm – Child Month mid-point review/ a look ahead

Saturday, 16 May – Family Games Night (Grand Cayman) – Families are invited to bond over board/ card games, etc. Participants can send pictures of the evening (with persons wearing the Child Month coral colour, if possible) to dcfs@gov.ky (including family name, activity and district) for posting on the DCFS Facebook page

Friday, 22 May – Brac Family Games Night – see above

Sunday 24, May – Cotton Tree Bay Church Child Month Service, Cayman Brac, 11 am  

Tuesday, 26 May – Brac Child Month Celebrity Reading Day, 11am – for Primary School students

 ▪ Wednesday, 27 MayRadio Cayman, Talk Today, 1-1.30 pmChild Month review and promotion of Teen Panel topic/Talent Expo demos

▪ Wednesday, 27 May – Teen Panel – on CIG YouTube, CIGTV* and the DCFS/CIG Facebook pages

▪ Sunday, 31 May – Little Cayman Baptist Church Child Month service, 11 am

Sunday, 31 MayTalent Expo – on CIG YouTube, CIGTV* and the DCFS/CIG Facebook pages

* to be aired on CIG YouTube, CIGTV (times to be determined).

