NRA undertakes upgrades on Shedden Road

The National Roads Authority (NRA) and its subcontractor is currently undertaking upgrades to the pavement on Shedden Road in George Town between the Jacques Scott signal and the Eastern Avenue intersection.

Movement through the area will be partially restricted as the works progress.

Motorists are being asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and to drive with caution to ensure safety of the work crews.

Interested persons can email nra@nra.ky with questions or comments regarding this project.

Related

Category: Local News