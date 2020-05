An international COVID-19 emergency fundraising drive being launched on Sunday by a global federation of alumni of Jamaica’s Northern Caribbean University aims to provide scholarships for NCU students in Cayman and Jamaica. The drive will be broadcast on Sunday (24 May), from 2 to 7pm, on Cayman’s Praise 87.9 radio station and facebook, or on NCU radio and TV.

On how to donate, visit https://www.ncucaymanalumni.com.

