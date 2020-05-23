WA waives penalty fees for month of May

To further assist customers facing financial hardship during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Water Authority-Cayman will waive penalty fees for May 2020. This is in addition to waived penalty fees for the months of March and April 2020.

The Authority has also developed a COVID-19 Payment Deferral Policy to assist persons who may be temporarily out of a job due to the pandemic. If a customer has been impacted, please contact the Water Authority about the deferral policy via email info@waterauthority.ky.

The Authority’s offices remain closed; however, customers seeking to make a payment can do so online by visiting www.waterauthority.ky and clicking the “Pay My Bill” button on the home page, online via local banks, or by cheque using the Authority’s drop box at its Red Gate Office. Customers that need to make cash payments can do so at the counter of their local bank branch, or the designated Post Office.

Customers can still conduct business with the Authority electronically. The Customer Service team can be contacted by emailing info@waterauthority.ky

Cayman Brac customers who require trucked water can continue to make requests by calling 948-1403.

Customers are reminded that the Authority is focused on providing essential services. Essential services mean services that ensure customers have water supply and wastewater services.

For more updates, and important messages from the Authority customers can visit the website www.waterauthority.ky and social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram).

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News